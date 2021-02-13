Elko Justice Court

-----

Jose Luis Venegas pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended of 35 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, complete 233 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $950 in fees and fines.

Feb. 8

Jonett Genee Books pleaded guilty to one count of operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi-trailer and one count of owner proof of insurance required and was ordered $310 in fees and fines; pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines; and pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

-----

Zane Christopher Kassel pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 38 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

-----

Alyssa Dawn Link pleaded guilty to one count of animal at large and one count of no dog or cat license or tag and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to pay $230 in fees and fines.