Elko Justice Court
Feb. 2

Terry Lee Barnett pleaded guilty to battery and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.

-----

Feb. 4

Michelle Adrianna Sandoval pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 150 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 41 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $585 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, she pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 140 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, complete 213 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $950 in fees and fines.

Feb. 5

Jared Michael Braaten pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $700 in fees and fines.

-----

Shauna Elese Johnson pleaded guilty to displaying a fictitious, canceled, revoked, suspended or altered vehicle registration, license place or certificate of title and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail. In a separate matter, she pleaded guilty to trespassing not amounting to burglary and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail.

-----

Jose Luis Venegas pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended of 35 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, complete 233 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $950 in fees and fines.

Feb. 8

Jonett Genee Books pleaded guilty to one count of operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi-trailer and one count of owner proof of insurance required and was ordered $310 in fees and fines; pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines; and pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

-----

Zane Christopher Kassel pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 38 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

-----

Alyssa Dawn Link pleaded guilty to one count of animal at large and one count of no dog or cat license or tag and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to pay $230 in fees and fines.

Feb. 9

Burke Thomas Bristol pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail converted to house arrest and pay $1,200 in fees and fines.

Feb. 10

Daniel Jay Gomez pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 35 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $700 in fees and fines.

-----

David James Kellison pleaded no contest to speeding in rural area, in a county of population of 100,000 or less, and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

-----

Abraham Emmanuel Palomino pleaded guilty to one count of basic speeding violation 11-20 mph over speed limit and one count of possessing one ounce or less of marijuana and was ordered to pay $600 in fees and fines.

Feb. 11

Andrew Joseph Barber pleaded guilty to basic speeding violation, 11-20 mph over posted speed limit, and was ordered to serve three hours in jail.

