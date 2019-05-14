April 23
Joshua Isaac Quesada pleaded guilty to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
April 25
Sherri Denise Marsh pleaded guilty to one count of domestic battery and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $870 in fees and fines.
——-
DV Shaw pleaded no contest to making a false statement to obstruct a public officer and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.
——-
Daniel Adam Souliere pleaded guilty to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
April 26
Sierra Noel Monti pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $685 in fees and fines.
——-
Charles Douglas Morris pleaded no contest to speeding in a rural area and was ordered to pay $75 in fees and fines.
April 30
Erik James Spalding pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 79 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
May 2
Jamie Leann Hewitt pleaded guilty to liquor licensee or employee intoxicated while performing employment duties and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
———
Oskar Alejandro Sandoval pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail.
———
Victor Thomas Westbrook pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, second offense, and one count of failure to yield and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $1,165 in fees and fines.
———
Tony James White pleaded guilty to throwing a substance at a vehicle and was ordered to pay $931.75 in restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.