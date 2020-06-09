Elko Justice Court

June 8
Hortencia Armendariz Carreon pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Deena Louise Putzier Hansen pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Brynne Mariah Zubieta pleaded guilty to one count of failure to drive on right half of the roadway and possessing one ounce of marijuana and was ordered to pay $310 in fees and fines.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.