Elko Justice Court

Hortencia Armendariz Carreon pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Deena Louise Putzier Hansen pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Brynne Mariah Zubieta pleaded guilty to one count of failure to drive on right half of the roadway and possessing one ounce of marijuana and was ordered to pay $310 in fees and fines.