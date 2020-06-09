Elko Justice Court
0 comments
top story

Elko Justice Court

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Scales of Justice

June 8

Hortencia Armendariz Carreon pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

-----

Deena Louise Putzier Hansen pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

-----

Brynne Mariah Zubieta pleaded guilty to one count of failure to drive on right half of the roadway and possessing one ounce of marijuana and was ordered to pay $310 in fees and fines.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News