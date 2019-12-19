Elko Justice Court

Dec. 10
Eric Sterling Little pleaded no contest to domestic battery and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, surrender firearms, complete 48 hours of community service and pay $675 in fees and fines.
Dec. 12
Wyatt Custer Ermsich pleaded no contest to obtaining money, property, rent or labor by false pretense and was given a suspended sentence of 20 days in jail, and was ordered to serve eight days in jail, pay $50 restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.
Warona Jessica Kooneeng pleaded guilty to theft less than $650 and was ordered to pay $23 restitution and pay $195 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, she pleaded guilty to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Calvin Edward Morgas pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Travis James Sadler pleaded guilty to urinating or defecating in public and was ordered to pay $415 in fees and fines.
Cody Douglas Spring pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Samantha Ann Stevens pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 304 hours in jail.
Dec. 13
Joseph Paul Carpenter pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and driving without a valid driver’s license and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail, and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $915 in fees and fines.
Marisol Cortez pleaded guilty to possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and pay $710 in fees and fines.
Dec. 17
James Vaughn Bingham pleaded guilty to operator proof of insurance required and was ordered to serve 29 days in jail and pay $740 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to duty to stop at scene of accident involving damage to vehicle or property and was ordered to pay $195 restitution.
Dec. 18
Thomas Matthew Barrington pleaded guilty to animal at large and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $245 in fees and fines.
Shelby Lynn Downs pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to pay $800 in fees and fines.
Mario Villasenor-Gutierrez pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail and was ordered to pay $373 restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.
Dec. 19
Christopher George Shappert pleaded guilty to one count of driving with a suspended driver’s license and one count of displaying a fictitious, cancelled, revoked, suspended or altered vehicle registration and was ordered to pay $710 in fees and fines.
Jordan Melvin Mold pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Mark Lewis Morris pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended driver’s license and was ordered to serve eight hours in jail.
Kalah Shar Porter pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.