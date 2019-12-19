Elko Justice Court

Cody Douglas Spring pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

------

Samantha Ann Stevens pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 304 hours in jail.

Dec. 13

Joseph Paul Carpenter pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and driving without a valid driver’s license and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail, and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $915 in fees and fines.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

------

Marisol Cortez pleaded guilty to possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and pay $710 in fees and fines.

Dec. 17

James Vaughn Bingham pleaded guilty to operator proof of insurance required and was ordered to serve 29 days in jail and pay $740 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to duty to stop at scene of accident involving damage to vehicle or property and was ordered to pay $195 restitution.