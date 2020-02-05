Elko Justice Court

Jan. 8
Mohammed Mahadi Ahmed pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
——-
Tyler James Christy pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
——-
Brett Charles Caber pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and one count of failing to properly maintain travel lane or improper lane change and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $915 in fees and fines.
——-
Jade Lynn Constable pleaded guilty to one count of basic speeding 1-10 mph over the speed limit and one count of minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premise where sold and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 20 hours of community service and pay $500 in fees and fines.
——-
Leonard Angel Fernandez pleaded guilty to minor in possession of alcoholic beverage and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail, complete 20 hours of community service and pay $355 in fees and fines.
——-
Jesse Alan James pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
——-
Dylan Curtis Kerrell pleaded guilty to one count of minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premise where sold and one count of open alcohol container in vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 30 hours of community service and pay $710 in fees and fines.
Jan. 10Derrick Strider Allison pleaded guilty to domestic battery and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve six days in jail, complete 48 hours of community service and pay $675 in fees and fines.
Jan. 14Dennis Edward Delaney pleaded no contest to attempting to obtain money, property, rent or labor by false pretense and was ordered to serve 634 hours in jail.