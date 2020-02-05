Elko Justice Court

Jan. 8

Mohammed Mahadi Ahmed pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

——-

Tyler James Christy pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

——-

Brett Charles Caber pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and one count of failing to properly maintain travel lane or improper lane change and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $915 in fees and fines.

——-

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jade Lynn Constable pleaded guilty to one count of basic speeding 1-10 mph over the speed limit and one count of minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premise where sold and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 20 hours of community service and pay $500 in fees and fines.

——-