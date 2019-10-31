Oct. 21
Eduardo Cortez pleaded no contest to one count of resisting a public officer and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was given a suspended sentence of 355 days in jail and was ordered to serve 111 hours in jail and pay $710 in fees and fines.
Oct. 23
Alfonso Daniel Rivera pleaded no contest to affray and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
——-
Jacob Anthony Rivera pleaded no contest to affray and was given a suspended sentence of 29 days in jail and was ordered to serve six hours in jail, pay $611 in restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.
——-
Joseph Gene Yount pleaded guilty to one count of aggressive driving, first offense, one count of reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 349 days in jail and was ordered to serve 260 hours in jail and pay $1,280 in fees and fines.
Oct. 31
Chasity L. Meyer pleaded no contest to battery and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
———
Eduardo Manuel Quesada pleaded guilty to one count of driving without a valid driver’s license and one count of failure to give the appropriate signal when required and was ordered to pay $230 in fees and fines.
———
Lindsey Nicole Simmons pleaded guilty to one count of destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $470 in fees and fines.
