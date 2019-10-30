Oct. 11
Sunny Marie Lauchaire pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to serve 96 hours in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.
Travis Jon Martinez pleaded guilty to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to pay $1,140 in fees and fines.
Oct. 15
Drake Roberts Kennedy pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming an alcoholic beverage and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Oct. 18
Daneil Allen Batten pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property, one count of license required to operate a motorcycle or trimobile, and one count of operating an unregistered vehicle and was ordered to pay $1,030 in fees and fines.
Marco Antonio Ulloa pleaded guilty to one count of displaying fictitious, cancelled, revoked, suspended or altered vehicle registration or license plate, and one count of driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $470 in fees and fines.
Oct. 23
Aurelio Benavides pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 494 hours in jail and pay $640 in fees and fines.
Oct. 28
William Marshall Cole Card pleaded guilty to trespassing and was given a suspended sentence of 15 days in jail and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines, pay $100 restitution and pay $150 to the Nevada Department of Wildlife.
Sarah Nicole Cornett pleaded guilty to unlawful crating or boxing of an animal and was ordered to pay $305 in fees and fines.
Ronald John Hoover pleaded guilty to dog license and dog or cat inoculation required and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
Wesley Manuel Luna pleaded no contest to one count of making a false statement to obstruct a public officer and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail and was ordered to pay $470 in fees and fines.
Kayla Marie Morales pleaded guilty to dog license and dog or cat inoculation required and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
Tristen Joe Wallace pleaded guilty to hunting, trapping or fishing on posted enclosed grounds and was given a suspended sentence of 15 days in jail, and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines, pay $100 restitution, and pay $150 to the Nevada Department of Wildlife.
