June 13
Alfredo Alegria pleaded guilty to careless driving and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.
Sept. 5
Tyler Todd Leber pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, one count of failure to properly maintain travel lane or improper lane change, and one count of driving without a valid driver’s license and was given a suspended sentence of 39 days in jail and was ordered to serve 137 hours in jail and pay $915 in fees and fines
Sept. 6
Wyatt James Mowray pleaded guilty to theft less than $650 and was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail and was ordered to pay $155 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property less than $650 and was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail and was ordered to pay $130 restitution and pay $115 in fees and fines.
Sept. 9
Crystel Marie Turner pleaded guilty to petty larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $30 restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.
Sept. 11
Johnny Jordan Cruz Thymiakos pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence, one count of driver evading, eluding or failing to stop on signal of a police officer and one count of assault and was given a suspended sentence of 260 days in jail and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and pay $1,155 in fees and fines.
Sept. 17
Cerise Marie Algerio pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming an alcoholic beverage in premise where sold and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 20 hours of community service and pay $355 in fees and fines.
Melanie Echeverria pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premise where sold and was given a suspended sentence of five days in jail and was ordered to complete 20 hours of community service and pay $355 in fees and fines.
Ashley Nicole Funk pleaded guilty to petty larceny and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
