Elko Justice Court

Jan. 21

Christopher Jaimes-Diaz pleaded guilty to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $72.66 restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.

Feb. 4

Tamara Lea Canty pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 17 hours in jail.

-----

Kayla Marie Harrelson pleaded guilty to making a false statement to or obstruct a public officer and was ordered to serve 250 hours in jail.

-----

Angel Luna pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol in a work zone and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

Feb. 5

Jesse Mitchell Herbert pleaded no contest to two counts of domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 336 days in jail and was ordered to serve 567 hours in jail, complete 96 hours of community service and pay $680 in fees and fines.

-----

Wade Alan Knight pleaded guilty to battery and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail.

