Elko Justice Court

April 21
David Chavez Mercado pleaded guilty to domestic battery and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to serve 432 hours in jail, complete 48 hours of community service and was further ordered to serve 108 hours in jail in lieu of fines.
May 13
William Ray Hodges pleaded no contest to failing to guard or extinguish fire whereby timber or property of another is endangered and was given a suspended sentence of 86 days in jail and was ordered to serve 96 hours in jail.
----
William Ray Hodges pleaded no contest to trespassing and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 190 hours in jail.
