May 16
Luis Salgado-Moreno pleaded guilty to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, surrender his firearms and pay $675 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he also pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offense, was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail, and was ordered to serve eight days in jail and pay $675 in fees and fines.
May 21
Brandon James Etcheson pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $900 in fees and fines.
-----
John Glenn Hebel pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, one count of reckless driving with disregard of safety and one count of duty to stop at scene of an accident and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $2,180 in fees and fines.
-----
Fransesca Renee Newman pleaded guilty to possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and was ordered to serve 325 hours in jail.
-----
Corey Lee Wilcox pleaded no contest to domestic battery, second offense, and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, complete 100 hours of community service, and surrender, sell or transfer all firearms.
May 22
Travess Wayne Cortez was found guilty of battery and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail.
May 23
Kirenza Jean Wilcox pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offence, and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $1,050 in fees and fines.
May 24
Richard James Adams III pleaded no contest to trespassing and was ordered to serve 45 hours in jail.
-----
Noah George Potts pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Kody Austin Reynolds pleaded guilty to careless driving and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
May 28
Austin Joseph Elegante pleaded guilty to a minor loitering in a place where alcoholic beverages are sold and was given a suspended sentence of 28 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Danelle Golden pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to serve four hours in jail and pay $195 in fees and fines.
-----
Chi Chin Hwang pleaded no contest to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was ordered to serve 504 hours in jail, pay $45 in restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Craig Enoch Smith was found guilty of domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 88 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, surrender all firearms, and pay $675 in fees and fines.
May 29
Christopher Sam Fisher was found guilty of one count of driving under the influence and one count of failure to yield right of way approaching or entering an uncontrolled intersection, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $1,095 in fees and fines
