Elko Justice Court

Feb. 26
Zackery Dwight Wheat pleaded no contest to attempting to obtain money, property, rent or labor by false pretense and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail.
Feb. 27Esteban Romero-Bugarin pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 120 hours in jail and pay $950 in fees and fines.
March 3Athena Lee Rose Smith pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $1,050 in fees and fines.
March 4Shauna Elese Johnson pleaded no contest to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail.
Shauna Elese Johnson pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 135 days in jail.
Shauna Elese Johnson pleaded no contest to criminal contempt and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail.
Shauna Elese Johnson pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 170 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, complete 48 hours of community service and surrender, sell or transfer firearms.
Shauna Elese Johnson pleaded guilty to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of 65 days in jail.
March 5Trevor Joseph Boson Madrid pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
March 6Christopher Jon Heathman pleaded no contest to criminal contempt and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.
Juan Pablo Rodriguez-Castro pleaded no contest to breaking, injuring or tampering with a vehicle, and was ordered to serve 281 hours in jail.
Emmanuel Joaquine Salters pleaded guilty to one count of theft and one count of trespassing and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
Kayla Lydia Seay pleaded no contest to breaking, injuring, or tampering with a vehicle and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $172.52 in restitution.
March 11Alejandro Garcia pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail.
March 12Stephen Rey Street pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 79 days in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.