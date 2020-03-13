Elko Justice Court

Feb. 26

Zackery Dwight Wheat pleaded no contest to attempting to obtain money, property, rent or labor by false pretense and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail.

Feb. 27Esteban Romero-Bugarin pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 120 hours in jail and pay $950 in fees and fines.

March 3Athena Lee Rose Smith pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $1,050 in fees and fines.

March 4Shauna Elese Johnson pleaded no contest to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail.

Shauna Elese Johnson pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 135 days in jail.

Shauna Elese Johnson pleaded no contest to criminal contempt and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail.

