Elko Justice Court

Anthony Dewayne Woods pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

Sept. 25

Joseph Collazo pleaded guilty to domestic battery, and was given a suspended sentence of 135 days in jail and ordered to serve 45 days in jail, complete 48 hours of community service, surrender, sell or transfer firearms, and pay $455 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to domestic battery and was given a suspended sentence of 135 days in jail and was ordered to serve 45 days in jail to be served consecutively to the previous sentence, complete 48 hours of community service and pay $455 in fees and fines.

George Anthony Fowler Jr. pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

Sept. 29

Douglas Richard Hoffman pleaded no contest to domestic battery and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 72 hours in jail, complete 48 hours of community service and pay $390 in fees and fines.

Oct. 2

Michael Anthony Gonzales-Richardson pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $950 in fees and fines.

