Elko Justice Court

Sept. 3
Rudy Carrillo pleaded guilty to one count of driver failing to obey red traffic light, one count of driving without a valid driver’s license, and one count of displaying fictitious, cancelled, revoked, suspended or altered vehicle registration, license plate or certificate of title and was ordered to pay $665 in fees and fines.
Sept. 17
Michelle Elizabeth Phinney pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail.
Sept. 22
Steven Jay Larson pleaded no contest to one count of battery and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to pay $5,786.12 in restitution and $230 in fees and fines.
-----
Shane Craig Napoles pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $950 in fees and fines.
Sept. 23
Trinity Ambrosia Thomas pleaded guilty to open alcohol container in vehicle and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
-----
Anthony Dewayne Woods pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
Sept. 25
Joseph Collazo pleaded guilty to domestic battery, and was given a suspended sentence of 135 days in jail and ordered to serve 45 days in jail, complete 48 hours of community service, surrender, sell or transfer firearms, and pay $455 in fees and fines. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to domestic battery and was given a suspended sentence of 135 days in jail and was ordered to serve 45 days in jail to be served consecutively to the previous sentence, complete 48 hours of community service and pay $455 in fees and fines.
-----
George Anthony Fowler Jr. pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Sept. 29
Douglas Richard Hoffman pleaded no contest to domestic battery and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 72 hours in jail, complete 48 hours of community service and pay $390 in fees and fines.
Oct. 2
Michael Anthony Gonzales-Richardson pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $950 in fees and fines.
