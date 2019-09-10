Aug. 13
Mario Hernandes Benavides pleaded guilty to violating an extended order for protection against domestic violence and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail.
Aug. 27
Ronald William Haber pleaded no contest to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $1,050 in fees and fines.
Wyatt J. Williams pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, one count of minor purchasing or consuming an alcoholic beverage, and one count of improperly mounted headlamps and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to complete 36 hours of community service in lieu of additional jail time, pay $1,155 in fees and fines.
Aug. 28
Shannon D. Burden pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $347 in fees and fines.
Aug. 29
Benjamin Michael Day pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $900 in fees and fines.
Sept. 3
James Lanikuakaapano Mason pleaded guilty to reckless driving with disregard of safety of person or property and was ordered to pay $1,140 in fees and fines.
Benjamin Dominic Yazzie Jr. pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete 20 hours of community service in lieu of jail time and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Sept. 4
Crystal Lee Gilliland pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 634 hours in jail and pay $710 in fees and fines.
Jose Angel Vasquez Jr. pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense and driving with a suspended driver’s license and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $1,155 in fees and fines.
Sept. 5
Michael Ray Hines pleaded no contest to criminal contempt and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 19 days in jail.
Sept. 9
Dillon Roy Papach pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 79 hours in jail and pay $640 in fees and fines.
Sept. 10
George Michael Lourenco Jr. was found guilty on one count of domestic violence, one count of disturbing the peace, and one count of destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail; surrender, sell or transfer firearms, and pay $905 in fees and fines
Chris Mose pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
Justin Lee Zeek pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence and one count of speeding 1-10 miles over the speed limit and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $915 in fees and fines.
