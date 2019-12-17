Elko Justice Court

Nov. 18
Three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of a forged or altered identification card against Brandon Dente were dismissed with prejudice.
Nov. 21
Alesha Piccinini pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
------
Noel Lee Wells pleaded guilty to possessing drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and was ordered to serve 1,688 hours in jail.
Nov. 26
Douglas Arthur Hunter pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
------
Debra Lynn Kennedy pleaded guilty to one count of careless driving, one count of speeding 1-10 miles over the posted speed limit and was ordered to pay $835 in fees and fines.
------
Wade Alan Knight pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, pay $14.41 in restitution and pay $355 in fees and fines.
Nov. 27
You have free articles remaining.
Robert Alan Blankenship pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
-----
Brandi Rae Gallegos pleaded no contest to one count of unlawful to own or keep vicious or dangerous animal, one count of animal at large, and two counts of dog license or inoculation required and was ordered to pay $540 in fees and fines.
Dec. 3
Tatum Jo Bell pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $30 restitution and pay $195 in fees and fines.
------
Aurelio Benavides pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.
------
Lacrishna Page Bodley pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
------
Clint Charles Gardner pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 175 days in jail, and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $950 in fees and fines.
------
Preston Dale Harp pleaded guilty to one count of speeding violation endangering life, limb or property and one count of minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage and was given a suspended sentence of 60 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $500 restitution and pay $995 in fees and fines.
------
Leslie Louise Hernandez pleaded guilty to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail.