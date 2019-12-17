Elko Justice Court

Nov. 27

Robert Alan Blankenship pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Brandi Rae Gallegos pleaded no contest to one count of unlawful to own or keep vicious or dangerous animal, one count of animal at large, and two counts of dog license or inoculation required and was ordered to pay $540 in fees and fines.

Dec. 3

Tatum Jo Bell pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $30 restitution and pay $195 in fees and fines.

Aurelio Benavides pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.

Lacrishna Page Bodley pleaded no contest to resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

