Scales of Justice

Aug. 26

Cody James Allred pleaded guilty to one count of battery and one count of disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $995 in fees and fines.

Sept. 6

Alyssa N. Cox pleaded guilty to violating a temporary order for protection against domestic violence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 90 hours in jail and pay $640 in fees and fines.

Sept. 26

Michael Wayne Anderson Sr. pleaded no contest to drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner and was given a suspended sentence of 150 days in jail and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and pay $640 in fees and fines.

Sept. 30

Hope Maryah Ordaz pleaded guilty to minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

Oct. 1

Tanner Doyn McWhirter pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.

Oct. 10

Eddie Barajas pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $1,050 in fees and fines.

Wyatt Custer Ermisch pleaded no contest to trespassing and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.

Oct. 14

Chandler Tom Harrison pleaded no contest to harassment and was ordered to serve 30 days in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded no contest to drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening matter and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail. In another matter, he pleaded no contest to domestic battery, first offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, surrender his firearms and pay $675 in fees and fines.

