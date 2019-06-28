June 13
Vernon Jackson pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, failure to drive properly on divided roadway, failure to yield at stop sign, failure to give appropriate signal, and operating a vehicle when license or registration is suspended for failing to maintain insurance. He was given a suspended sentence of 45 days in jail, and was ordered to serve five days in jail and pay $1,840 in fees and fines.
June 24
Yadira V. Garcia pleaded guilty to one count of battery and one count of disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $995 in fees and fines.
Pedro Hurtado-Barajas pleaded guilty to trespassing and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
Alejandro Ibarra pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $640 in fees and fines.
Daryl Eugene Pickard pleaded guilty to one count of disturbing the peace and one count of resisting a public officer and was ordered to serve 202 hours in jail.
June 25
Jose Ismal Ortiz Jr. pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and throwing a substance at a vehicle and was ordered to pay $550 in fees and fines.
Antonio Villalobos-Prieto pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to obstruct a police officer and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 60 days in jail.
June 27
Brandon Taj Gray pleaded guilty to speeding, one count of driving without a valid driver’s license and one count of proof of insurance required and was ordered to pay $1,300 in fees and fines.
June 28
Chance Blaine Heiner pleaded no contest to battery and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to complete 12 sessions of domestic violence counseling.
