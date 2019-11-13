Elko Justice Court

Oct. 24
Crystel Marie Turner pleaded guilty to defrauding proprietor to obtain food, lodging, merchandise, credit or other value less than $650 and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to pay $479 restitution. In a separate matter, she pleaded guilty to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and ordered to pay $116.78 restitution to be served consecutively with the previous sentence.
Oct. 30
Donald Wayne Puckett pleaded guilty to one count of speeding 11-20 miles over the speed limit and one count of driving with a suspended driver’s license and was ordered to pay $600 in fees and fines.
——-
Liliana Ruiz pleaded guilty to one count of driving without a valid driver’s license, one count of tail lamp violation, and one count of failure to properly maintain the travel lane or improper lane change and was ordered to pay $345 in fees and fines.
Oct. 31
Halle Maree Pepper pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.
———
You have free articles remaining.
Mary Janina Williams pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to serve one hour in jail.
Nov. 1
William Julius Armstrong pleaded guilty to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was ordered to serve 572 hours in jail.
——-
Jonathan Webb Brady pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $674.65 restitution and serve 14 days in jail.
Nov. 5
Riley Scott Bawcom pleaded guilty to domestic battery, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 170 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, complete 100 hours of community service, surrender firearms and pay $675 in fees and fines.
——-
Douglas Craig Peifer pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail and was ordered to complete six alcohol and drug counseling sessions.
Nov. 7
Tyler Anthony Sierra pleaded guilty to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 35 hours in jail.