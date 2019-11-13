Elko Justice Court

Oct. 24

Crystel Marie Turner pleaded guilty to defrauding proprietor to obtain food, lodging, merchandise, credit or other value less than $650 and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to pay $479 restitution. In a separate matter, she pleaded guilty to destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and ordered to pay $116.78 restitution to be served consecutively with the previous sentence.

Oct. 30

Donald Wayne Puckett pleaded guilty to one count of speeding 11-20 miles over the speed limit and one count of driving with a suspended driver’s license and was ordered to pay $600 in fees and fines.

Liliana Ruiz pleaded guilty to one count of driving without a valid driver’s license, one count of tail lamp violation, and one count of failure to properly maintain the travel lane or improper lane change and was ordered to pay $345 in fees and fines.

Oct. 31

Halle Maree Pepper pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail and pay $800 in fees and fines.