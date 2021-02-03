Elko Justice Court

Jan. 15
Carrie Ann Tishmack pleaded no contest to animal at large and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
Jan. 20
Sherry Lynn Miller pleaded no contest to trespassing and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
Jan. 21
John Scott Lindsey pleaded no contest to one count of possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 142 hours in jail.
Jan. 22
Cody Gregory Carroll pleaded guilty to violating extended order for protection against domestic violence and was ordered to serve 198 hours in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to one count of resisting a public and one count of trespassing not amounting to burglary and was ordered to serve 229 hours in jail.
Jan. 25
Cindy Lynn Reed pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.
Jan. 26
Dante Anthony Broome pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence and one count of duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle or property which is driven or attended and was given a suspended sentence of 120 days in jail and was ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, complete 42 hours of community service in lieu of jail time, pay $7,380.78 restitution and pay $1,045 in fees and fines.
Jan. 27
Ryan Craig pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was given a suspended sentence of 10 days in jail and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
-----
Shane Louis Gastelecutto pleaded guilty to driving without a valid driver’s license and was ordered to pay $195 in fees and fines.
Jan. 28
Michelle Elizabeth Phinney pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and was given a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail and was ordered to serve 10 days in jail and pay $950 in fees and fines.
Jan. 29
Trevor Dylan Arts pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay $75 in fees and fines.
Feb. 1
Nina Esmeralda Ruiz pleaded guilty to possessing drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and was ordered to pay $355 in fees and fines.