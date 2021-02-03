Elko Justice Court

Jan. 15

Carrie Ann Tishmack pleaded no contest to animal at large and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

Jan. 20

Sherry Lynn Miller pleaded no contest to trespassing and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

Jan. 21

John Scott Lindsey pleaded no contest to one count of possessing a drug not to be introduced into interstate commerce and one count of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 142 hours in jail.

Jan. 22

Cody Gregory Carroll pleaded guilty to violating extended order for protection against domestic violence and was ordered to serve 198 hours in jail. In a separate matter, he pleaded guilty to one count of resisting a public and one count of trespassing not amounting to burglary and was ordered to serve 229 hours in jail.

Jan. 25

Cindy Lynn Reed pleaded no contest to petit larceny and was ordered to pay $115 in fees and fines.

Jan. 26