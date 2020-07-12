Elko K-9 officers receive Rex Specs
Elko K-9 officers receive Rex Specs

Canine goggles donated to EPD

Lt. Mike Palhegyi of the Elko Police Department receives Rex Specs goggles donated by Eric and Kim Hill.

ELKO -- The Elko Police Department is thanking Eric and Kim Hill for their donation of Rex Specs goggles to the department’s Canine Unit.

“K-9 Evka looks great modeling the new goggles,” said the notice on EPD’s Facebook page.

The googles are designed for working and active dogs to prevent eye ailments.

“The majority of dogs will be diagnosed with some sort of eye ailment by the time they are 8 years old,” the company says at rexspecs.com. “Many of these can be prevented or treated with some form of protection from harmful elements, such as the sun, debris, grasses and brush.”

