Elko K-9 officers receive Rex Specs

ELKO -- The Elko Police Department is thanking Eric and Kim Hill for their donation of Rex Specs goggles to the department’s Canine Unit.

“The majority of dogs will be diagnosed with some sort of eye ailment by the time they are 8 years old,” the company says at rexspecs.com. “Many of these can be prevented or treated with some form of protection from harmful elements, such as the sun, debris, grasses and brush.”