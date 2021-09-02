 Skip to main content
Elko makes it through hottest summer on record
Elko makes it through hottest summer on record

Weekend forecast
ELKO – The last half of August brought mostly cooler than normal temperatures, but Elko’s summer still ended up being the hottest since record-keeping began in 1888.

Meteorological summer includes the months of June, July and August. The average temperature this year was 72.7 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees above normal.

June and July were particularly hot. June’s 71.1 degree average shattered the record by 7.9 degrees. July’s 77.2 was a scorcher but it barely tied the record at 5.3 degrees above normal.

August was cooler than either month with an average temperature of 69.6 degrees. That’s a mere tenth of a degree above normal.

Elko’s normally dry summer was drier than normal, with a total of .92 of an inch of rain over the three-month period. The average mark is 1.25 inches.

September is starting out near normal but warmer temperatures are forecast for next week.

Nighttime lows will be cool this holiday weekend, dropping to around 40 degrees. Highs will increase from the mid-80s Friday to the mid-90s Sunday.

