Elko man accused of assault with knife

Instead of being charged with the category B felonies, however, Moon was charged with misdemeanor counts of drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, provoking or attempting to provoke a breach of peace, and disturbing the peace.

After reviewing surveillance video of the incident, Deputy District Attorney Mark Mills said “it was clear that the victims had attacked Moon from behind before he cut them. Thus, Moon would have had a clear self-defense argument at trial.

“That being said, Moon was the instigator in this incident,” Mills continued. “The bartender had kicked him out of the bar, and when Moon returned he was carrying a fold-out pocket knife, which he took out of his pocket and showed to the people inside the bar while jawing at them from outside of the bar.

“He then turned and started walking away down the sidewalk, at which point the surveillance video shows several men (including the two men who were cut in the fight) exit the bar and attack Moon as he was walking away. One of those men struck Moon in the face with a pool cue, and overall Moon was beat up fairly badly in the fight.”

Moon pleaded no contest and was sentenced to a total of 11 days, 14 hours in jail. He was also ordered to perform community service in lieu of paying a fine.

