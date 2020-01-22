Elko man accused of assault with knife

ELKO – An Elko man who was accused of stabbing two people outside a downtown bar in September 2018 was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly threatening two people with a knife in a motel room.
Anthony L. Moon, 34, was booked into Elko County Jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
According to Lt. Jason Pepper of the Elko Police Department, Moon was involved in a dispute over a “stolen cellphone” in a room at the High Desert Inn. He allegedly pulled out a knife, flicked it open and began walking toward a female and another male in the room.
They backed away and Moon left the room, but then he was spotted in the parking lot puncturing a tire on the woman’s vehicle, Pepper said.
Police were called and Moon was located at a nearby casino. He was booked at 1:30 a.m. on $20,000 bail.
Moon was also arrested Sept. 2, 2018, following an incident at a downtown bar.
According to a declaration of probable cause written by an Elko police officer, Moon had been kicked out of the bar after fighting with two males but attempted to return a short time later. A fight ensued and two men were cut, one of them seriously enough to be flown to a Utah hospital for treatment.
Moon was arrested on two counts of battery with intent to kill, and booked on $400,000 bail.
Instead of being charged with the category B felonies, however, Moon was charged with misdemeanor counts of drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner, provoking or attempting to provoke a breach of peace, and disturbing the peace.
After reviewing surveillance video of the incident, Deputy District Attorney Mark Mills said “it was clear that the victims had attacked Moon from behind before he cut them. Thus, Moon would have had a clear self-defense argument at trial.
“That being said, Moon was the instigator in this incident,” Mills continued. “The bartender had kicked him out of the bar, and when Moon returned he was carrying a fold-out pocket knife, which he took out of his pocket and showed to the people inside the bar while jawing at them from outside of the bar.
“He then turned and started walking away down the sidewalk, at which point the surveillance video shows several men (including the two men who were cut in the fight) exit the bar and attack Moon as he was walking away. One of those men struck Moon in the face with a pool cue, and overall Moon was beat up fairly badly in the fight.”
Moon pleaded no contest and was sentenced to a total of 11 days, 14 hours in jail. He was also ordered to perform community service in lieu of paying a fine.