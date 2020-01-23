Elko man accused of lewdness with child

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Sunday after being charged with lewdness with a child younger than 14.

Donald W. Woods, 37, faces one felony count of lewdness or alternative counts of attempted lewdness or unlawful contact with a child under 16.

The October incident was reported to police by the girl’s mother.

An Elko Police Department detective who interviewed the alleged victim in December said Woods started touching the girl while she was playing with her phone at his residence.

According to the detective, Woods told police that he had pinched the girl but that it was not with any sexual intent.

Woods was booked into Elko County Jail on $250,000 bail.

