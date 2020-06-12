Elko man accused of possessing child pornography
Elko man accused of possessing child pornography

Patrick J. Prickett

Patrick J. Prickett, 49, of Elko was arrested June 11 at 531 Eighth St. on a warrant for possession of visual pornography of a person younger than 16. Bail: $20,000

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Thursday on a child pornography charge after the Elko Police Department investigated a report from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Las Vegas.

Patrick J. Prickett, 49, was arrested on a warrant for possession of visual pornography of a person younger than 16.

Prickett is accused of storing child pornography in a Google program. When interviewed by a police detective, he reportedly admitted to having an image of a nude girl that he estimated to be around 13 years old.

A search warrant was served on March 23 and his laptop computer was seized. Additional images of girls that appeared to be under the age of 16 were on it, according to police.

Prickett’s bail was set at $20,000.

