Elko man accused of sexual assault

ELKO – An Elko man is accused of sexually assaulting and coercing a teenage girl into lewd acts over the course of three months earlier this year.

Harlon S. Stone Jr., 25, was booked in Elko County Jail on Friday on one count of sexual assault, a category “A” felony; a lesser charge of statutory sexual seduction in the alternative; and four counts of lewdness committed by a person over 18-years-old, a category “B” felony.

According to court documents, the girl was about 15 years old when the crimes occurred between January and March. A police investigation was launched on Sept. 30.

On one occasion, Stone allegedly showed her pornography as they sat in his truck. On a subsequent occasion, he provided liquor to the girl, and the victim said she became drunk, according to the police report.

Stone was arrested on Nov. 13 and jailed on $580,000 bail.

