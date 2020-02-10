Elko man arrested for assault with deadly weapon

ELKO – An Elko man arrested Friday in a domestic violence incident is accused of hitting a woman in the head with a bottle, throwing a dog, and biting an Elko Police Department officer.
Police were called to an apartment on Ruby View Drive at 10:22 a.m. on a report of domestic violence. They found a woman bleeding from a wound to her head.
“Officers learned the suspect had thrown a bottle, striking the victim in the head,” stated an Elko Police Department release. “In addition, he threw a second bottle at the victim’s vehicle, breaking the rear window. Witnesses also stated the suspect picked up a dog and threw it during the incident.”
The suspect, Jonathan C. Smart, 27, fled the scene before officers arrived.
He was spotted few minutes later walking on Golf Course Road.
You have free articles remaining.
“Officers attempted to arrest Smart, however he resisted, at one point biting an Elko PD Sergeant on the hand,” police said.
Drug paraphernalia and a small amount of controlled substances were located during a search, the release said.
Smart was booked at Elko County Jail on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, battery on a protected person, two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic battery, and battery with a deadly weapon.
His bail was listed at $78,560, with $50,000 of that amount on the battery with a deadly weapon charge.
Police said he was also arrested for animal cruelty and injury to personal property, but those charges did not show up on his booking record.
According to jail records, Smart was arrested for domestic battery at the same apartment complex in November.