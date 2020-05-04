Elko man arrested in firearm incident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Sunday after allegedly pointing a firearm at a person during a family dispute.

Elko Police Department officers were dispatched at about 1 a.m. to a home on West River Street. They observed the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Jeffery Sanchez of Elko, standing near a parked vehicle.

Officers detained Sanchez and located a 9mm handgun on the roof of the vehicle the suspect was standing near, according to police.

“Officers learned Sanchez was involved in a dispute with a family member,” said police. “At some point, Sanchez pointed the firearm at the victim.”

He did not fire the weapon at the victim and no one was injured in the incident.

Sanchez was booked on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

“Evidence at the scene indicated alcohol may have been a factor in the incident,” said police.

Under Nevada Law, pointing a firearm at another person in a threatening or menacing manner can be charged as assault with a deadly weapon, even if no shots are fired.

