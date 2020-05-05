Elko man arrested in stolen vehicle after chase

ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested more than a dozen times in the past two years was arrested again Monday after allegedly attempting to flee from police in a stolen vehicle.
An Elko Police Department officer on routine patrol spotted a blue Chevy pickup traveling in the 700 block of Elm Street during the noon hour. The truck matched the description of a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier in the week.
The officer attempted to perform a traffic stop, however the driver refused to yield, accelerating away from the officer.
EPD officers pursued the vehicle for a brief period of time.
The suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot near the intersection of Mittry and Copper streets. After a brief foot pursuit, officers located the suspect near the Monte Carlo Apartments, where he was taken into custody.
Jonathan W. Brady, 29, was taken into custody without further incident.
“After the foot chase and subsequent apprehension, Brady complained of aches and pains and possible heat exhaustion,” said police.
He was taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Elko County Jail on charges of possession of stolen property; eluding, resisting or obstructing a public officer; driving on a revoked driver's license; violation of parole or probation; and numerous traffic violations that occurred during the vehicle chase.
According to Elko County Jail records, Brady has been arrested multiple times on previous charges, including bail jumping.
On May 24, 2019, he was arrested at Elko County Jail for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property.
On May 5, 2019, he was arrested at Gold Dust West for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; grand larceny of an auto; felony possession of a controlled substance; and possession of burglary tools.
On April 16, 2019, he was arrested on Park Road on a felony warrant for grand larceny.
On March 25, 2019, he was arrested at Sunrise Drive and Metzler Road for driving with a suspended driver’s license.
On Sept. 13, 2018, he was arrested at Seventh and Railroad streets for owning a gun by a prohibited person; driving with a suspended driver’s license; and operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi.
On April 30, 2018, he was arrested at the Elko Junction parking lot for petit larceny and resisting a public officer.
On April 18, 2018, he was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, operating an unregistered vehicle, and open container of alcohol in vehicle.
On Jan. 19, 2018, he was arrested at 440 Grant St. for operating an unregistered vehicle or trailer, possession of a hypodermic device, and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
