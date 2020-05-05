Elko man arrested in stolen vehicle after chase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested more than a dozen times in the past two years was arrested again Monday after allegedly attempting to flee from police in a stolen vehicle.

An Elko Police Department officer on routine patrol spotted a blue Chevy pickup traveling in the 700 block of Elm Street during the noon hour. The truck matched the description of a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier in the week.

The officer attempted to perform a traffic stop, however the driver refused to yield, accelerating away from the officer.

EPD officers pursued the vehicle for a brief period of time.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot near the intersection of Mittry and Copper streets. After a brief foot pursuit, officers located the suspect near the Monte Carlo Apartments, where he was taken into custody.

Jonathan W. Brady, 29, was taken into custody without further incident.

“After the foot chase and subsequent apprehension, Brady complained of aches and pains and possible heat exhaustion,” said police.