Elko man arrested in theft of coins, firearm

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges after police reportedly found collectible coins and a firearm from a southside burglary in his possession in January.

According to a police report, officers were called to a downtown hotel shortly before 3 a.m. Jan. 10 on a report of a woman creating a disturbance. They did not find the woman but they determined what room she was staying in, and that its occupant had requested “items such as a room safe for valuable coins.”

Police had been called the previous afternoon to a residence whose occupant said had been burglarized. They found evidence that someone had kicked in a door. The occupant said a coin collection, jewelry and two firearms were missing.

Police went to the hotel room and Brian A. Penola, 36, answered the door. He had a plastic case containing coins in his pants pocket, according to the officer. Police confirmed that they matched the description of the stolen coins.

A search warrant was obtained and police also found a .22-caliber handgun.

Total value of the stolen items was estimated at $4,610.

Penola was booked Thursday on a warrant for burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny of a gun. His bail was listed at $80,000.