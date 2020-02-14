Elko man arrested in theft of coins, firearm

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges after police reportedly found collectible coins and a firearm from a southside burglary in his possession in January.
According to a police report, officers were called to a downtown hotel shortly before 3 a.m. Jan. 10 on a report of a woman creating a disturbance. They did not find the woman but they determined what room she was staying in, and that its occupant had requested “items such as a room safe for valuable coins.”
Police had been called the previous afternoon to a residence whose occupant said had been burglarized. They found evidence that someone had kicked in a door. The occupant said a coin collection, jewelry and two firearms were missing.
Police went to the hotel room and Brian A. Penola, 36, answered the door. He had a plastic case containing coins in his pants pocket, according to the officer. Police confirmed that they matched the description of the stolen coins.
A search warrant was obtained and police also found a .22-caliber handgun.
Total value of the stolen items was estimated at $4,610.
Penola was booked Thursday on a warrant for burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny of a gun. His bail was listed at $80,000.
He was also arrested in August following a high-speed chase on a motorcycle.
The bike crashed during the chase and Penola sustained minor injuries. He was charged with 21 offenses, including speeding 31-40 mph over the limit, reckless driving, and driver disobeying a peace officer endangering other persons or property.