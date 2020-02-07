Elko man arrested in theft of firearms

ELKO – Police did not need to look far for a suspect in the theft of five firearms from a southside residence.

Blaine H. Duggins, 31, of Elko was arrested Thursday on a warrant for burglary while in possession of a gun, and five counts of grand larceny of a gun.

Relatives of the suspect reported the guns were missing after they returned from being out of town for several days in January. The 9mm Smith and Wesson, Llama .38 special, two .22-caliber revolvers, and a .22 Derringer were valued at approximately $700 total.

The residents told police they left the back door of their home unlocked while they were out of town, and they had contact with the suspect via text messages that indicated they were out of town. They said Duggins “is on drugs and most likely took the guns to trade for drugs,” according to an Elko Police Department report.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By the time they reported the crime, police had already found a bag full of guns matching their description near the northside home of a different relative.

When contacted by police, Duggins filed a witness statement saying he took the guns to “surprise” his relative “by taking them apart and cleaning them and oiling them.”