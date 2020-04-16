Elko man arrested on auto burglary charge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Wednesday afternoon near the city’s homeless camp following an incident at a nearby home.

Police were called when a man with a toolbox and drill was seen standing next to a vehicle, then entering another vehicle.

When police arrived they found Aldric L. Shirley, 27, of Elko near the railroad tracks. He matched the description of the suspect, according to Elko Police Department Lt. Mike Palhegyi.

Shirley “balled up his fist” and challenged an officer to fight when he was confronted, Palhegyi said.

That resulted in a felony charge of intimidating an officer with threat of force, in addition to an attempted burglary charge.

Police said Shirley admitted he had taken methamphetamine before the incident.

Shirley was booked into Elko County Jail and kept on a parole and probation hold.

According to jail records, Aldric was arrested in May 2019 on a felony charge of drug possession.

