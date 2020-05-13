Elko man arrested on felony child abuse charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Tuesday morning on felony child abuse charges after he called 911 to report an infant was not breathing.

Nathan J. O’Dell, 24, was caring for the 7-month-old male and a 4-year-old boy at a home on Douglas Street when he made the call, according to Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten.

The infant was revived but an investigation revealed signs of “substantial” abuse, Trouten said. He did not have an update on the baby’s condition.

O’Dell was apparently left in charge of the children while their mother was working out of town. He claimed the infant was ill and had stopped breathing when the call was made shortly after 7 a.m.

O’Dell, 24 was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital on charges of felony child abuse and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. His bail was listed at $270,000.

Police are continuing their investigation, Trouten said.

