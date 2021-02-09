Elko man dies from COVID-19

ELKO -- Elko County reported its 48th COVID-19 death Monday, an Elko man in his 60s.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and caregivers who have lost loved ones,” stated the county.

This was the fourth death since the beginning of February. There were 10 deaths in January and 17 in December.

The active case rate has been holding steady for most of the past week. Elko County reported 29 new cases and 32 recoveries over the weekend and Monday, for a total of 146. Thirteen patients are currently hospitalized.

Most of the new cases are in Elko and Spring Creek. One is tribal and one from Carlin.

Elko County and its healthcare partners are currently administering vaccine to the 65 and older population as well as those who are in the Public Safety and Security, Frontline Community Support and part of the Frontline Supply Chain and Logistics (agriculture and food processing and end-to-end essential goods supply chain) groups of the essential workforce.