ELKO – An Elko man died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near the east Elko exit, Nevada State Police reported Friday.

Troopers were called to the scene at 10:10 p.m. June 30. Preliminary investigation determined that a Ford Ranger pickup truck was traveling east on I-80 in the left travel lane.

The driver made an abrupt lane change from the left travel lane to take the off-ramp, but the vehicle entered the dirt area separating the off-ramp from the interstate and the driver lost control. The driver overcorrected left, causing the vehicle to rotate counterclockwise and overturn.

Mark Lupercio, 61, was unrestrained and completely ejected from the vehicle. He was transported from the scene where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The passenger in the vehicle was uninjured.

Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.