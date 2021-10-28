 Skip to main content
Elko man dies in crash on Interstate 80

Nevada Highway Patrol

ELKO – An Elko man died early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 between Elko and Wells.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were called to the scene around 4 a.m. near mile marker 326.

“Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Nissan Xterra SUV was traveling east when, for unknown reasons, the driver allowed the vehicle to travel into the dirt median,” the NHP stated. “The driver overcorrected and the Nissan traveled back across the eastbound lanes and onto the outside dirt shoulder. The vehicle became airborne as it crossed over a drainage culvert, landed on its wheels, and then overturned.”

Robert Borland, 60, was unrestrained and partially ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who was a witness to this incident, or has any information regarding the crash, is asked to contact Trooper Payne at 775-753-1111.

