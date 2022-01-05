Elko man dies in crash on Interstate 80

ELKO – Nevada State Police are continuing to investigate a Dec. 22 crash on Interstate 80 in which the driver was killed.

The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. about 20 miles east of Elko. Preliminary investigation determined that a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV was traveling east in the outside travel lane when for unknown reasons it rotated left and entered the center dirt median where it overturned.

“Unfortunately, the driver was not restrained and was ejected as the vehicle overturned,” stated NSP. “The driver came to rest in the westbound travel lanes where he was subsequently struck by a commercial motor vehicle.”

Robert Gaddini, 22, succumbed to injuries at the scene and was pronounced dead. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Interstate 80 remained open in both directions during the investigation.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Trooper Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111.

