Elko man dies in motorcycle crash on Mountain City Highway

ELKO – An Elko man died Thursday evening when his motorcycle crashed on Mountain City Highway about five miles north of Elko, according to Nevada State Police.

“Preliminary investigation determined that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on State Route 225 in a curved section of the highway and failed to negotiate a turn” at approximately 7:14 p.m., stated NSP. “The motorcycle crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The motorcycle re-entered the roadway in a broadside skid and then overturned.”

Matthew Surdahl, 30, was ejected as the motorcycle overturned. He succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Impairment is suspected,” stated NSP.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information regarding the crash, is asked to contact Trooper Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111.

