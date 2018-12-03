Elko man dies in rollover on Mountain City Highway

ELKO – An Elko man died Friday afternoon in a crash on Mountain City Highway.
Scott McKay, 58, was driving north in a 2012 Dodge pickup about 12 miles north of town when his vehicle drifted off the road and overturned.
The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. According to the Nevada Department of Transportation there were no adverse driving conditions from the weather at that time.
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash but have been unable to determine why the vehicle went off the road.
McKay, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.
