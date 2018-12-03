Try 1 month for 99¢
Elko man dies in rollover on Mountain City Highway

Scott McKay, 58, of Elko died Friday afternoon when his vehicle rolled off Mountain City Highway north of Elko.

 NEVADA HIGHWAY PATROL

ELKO – An Elko man died Friday afternoon in a crash on Mountain City Highway.

Scott McKay, 58, was driving north in a 2012 Dodge pickup about 12 miles north of town when his vehicle drifted off the road and overturned.

The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. According to the Nevada Department of Transportation there were no adverse driving conditions from the weather at that time.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash but have been unable to determine why the vehicle went off the road.

McKay, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
0
3
32
1

Tags

Load comments