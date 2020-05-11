Elko man dies in West Bullion Road crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – An Elko man died late Saturday night or early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on West Bullion Road.

Nathanial D. Deleon, 27, was driving a Chevy Cavalier a couple miles from town when the vehicle went off the road, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Nick Czegledi.

“It was an unwitnessed accident,” he said.

Authorities arrived on the scene at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. They determined Deleon was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

There is a potential that alcohol may have been involved in the crash, Czegledi said.

Deleon was involved in an incident in April 2013 in which he was struck by an Amtrak train, according to Elko Daily files.

He was sleeping on the tracks along Old Highway 40 west of town and woke up just prior to being struck, according to then-Sheriff Jim Pitts.

“He was passed out, got up, but the train still clipped him,” Pitts said at the time.

The driver of the Amtrak called in the accident and said he had put on his emergency brakes.

Deleon was treated at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and then air-flighted to Salt Lake City for injuries to his legs.

