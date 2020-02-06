Elko man faces firearms charges after crashing vehicle into house

ELKO – An Elko man is facing multiple firearms charges after reportedly ramming his vehicle into his home on Douglas Street and then brandishing a stolen handgun.

“The house had major damage and appeared to be moved off its foundation,” stated an Elko Police Department report.

Michael A. Winap, 23, is charged with changing or obliterating the serial number of a gun; possessing a gun with an altered or removed serial number; grand larceny of a firearm; and aiming a gun at a person.

Police were called to the residence at about 8:40 a.m. June 10, where they found Winap’s vehicle in the driveway. The airbags had deployed and there was “major front end damage” to his vehicle in the driveway.

Later that day, an officer was contacted about a domestic violence incident involving Winap. The mother told police that after Winap crashed into the house he pointed a gun at her, their kids, then himself. He allegedly threw her against the house, causing her to hit her head, then slapped her.

Winap was arrested on a domestic battery charge at the time, and police recovered a .40-caliber handgun from the residence.

“The serial number was scratched making it difficult to read and photograph,” the police report said.