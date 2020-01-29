Elko man found guilty of lewdness with teen

ELKO — An Elko man was found guilty of lewdness with a child this week in Elko District Court for an incident that occurred about two years ago.

Kevin J. Mentaberry, 42, was charged with sexual assault on a child under the age of 16 years, a category “A” felony, and two lesser charges of statutory sexual seduction and lewdness with a child 14 or 15 years old, both category “B” felonies.

The female victim alleged she had been touched inappropriately on New Year’s Eve 2017 by Mentaberry. She stated to police that he was intoxicated at the time.

Mentaberry was arrested June 29, 2018, following an investigation by the Elko Police Department.

The penalty for lewdness with a child 14 or 15 years old is 1 to 10 years in prison with a fine of up to $10,000.

On Jan. 21, the five-day trial in began with jury selection. The verdict was returned Monday after jurors deliberated for three hours.

Judge Al Kacin presided over the trial with attorney Gary Woodbury representing the defendant. Deputy District Attorney Chad Thompson prosecuted the case on behalf of the state.

A date for sentencing is pending.

