Elko man now faces murder charge in death of baby

ELKO – An Elko man who was arrested this week on child abuse charges is now facing a charge of open murder, after the infant died, as well as an additional child abuse charge regarding the 4-year-old boy he was caring for.

Nathan J. O’Dell, 24, was caring for the 7-month-old male and a 4-year-old boy at a home on Douglas Street when he called 911 Tuesday morning to report the infant was not breathing, according to Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten.

The baby died two days later at a hospital in Utah.

A complaint signed Thursday by District Attorney Tyler Ingram said the state may seek to impose the death penalty if O’Dell is convicted.

Trouten said O’Dell had been left in charge of the children while their mother was working out of town. He claimed the infant was ill and had stopped breathing when the call was made shortly after 7 a.m.