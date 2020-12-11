Elko McDonald’s doubles donation goal in memory of Kylee Leniz

ELKO — When the Kassity organization, owner/operator of the Elko Idaho Street McDonald’s, announced plans to raise a substantial amount of money in honor of Kylee Leniz, the 16-year-old employee who was fatally attacked, they had a $15,000 goal in mind.

“We are awed by the extraordinary support of the Elko community on behalf of Kylee’s dream for her and her younger sister, who also is an employee of our restaurant, to go to college,” said Chris Kassity. “We believe we can double the goal we initially set by donating a percentage of sales through the end of the year to assist with her sister Alex’s college tuition.”

The Idaho Street McDonald’s is donating a percentage of sales every day – and plans to double the donation on Dec. 16 and 26 when they’ll donate 20% of their sales when customers mention Kylee.

The thermometer on display for employees to track the progress of donations showed $15,843 raised as of December 6.

McDonald’s and its independent franchisees are committed to helping employees further their education and achieve their dreams through the Archways to Opportunity program, which gives people an opportunity to improve English skills, earn a high school diploma, work toward a college degree, and get help making an education and career plan with advisers.

