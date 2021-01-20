Elko McDonald’s raises $30,413 in memory of Kylee Leniz

ELKO – When the Chris Kassity organization, owner/operator of the Elko Idaho Street McDonald’s, announced plans to raise a substantial amount of money in honor of Kylee Leniz, the 16-year-old employee who was fatally attacked, they had a $15,000 goal in mind. That aspirational goal was more than doubled as contributions from a portion of sales in November and December topped $30,413.

A presentation and celebration is planned at 9 a.m. Jan. 29 at 1995 Idaho St. The community is invited for complimentary cake and asked to wear Kylee’s favorite color, purple.

“What an amazing outpouring of support the Elko community has shown to honor Kylee’s dream for her and her younger sister, who also is an employee of our restaurant, to go to college,” said Chris Kassity. “Rallying behind this effort was so beneficial for our McDonald’s team at the restaurant. On behalf of all of our restaurant employees, thank you.”

Leniz was killed Nov. 1 while working at the drive-up window.

The Idaho Street McDonald’s donated a percentage of each day’s sales in November and December, and doubled the donation on two days when customers mentioned Kylee. The restaurant had a thermometer displayed for employees to track the progress of donations.

