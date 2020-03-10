2 Elko men indicted for vandalizing petroglyphs

LAS VEGAS – A federal grand jury has indicted two Elko residents for allegedly conspiring to vandalize U.S. government property, including an archaeological site.

Daniel Plata, 25, and Jonathan Pavon, 25, were each charged with one count of conspiracy, one count of destruction of government property, and one count of unauthorized damage, alteration or defacement of archaeological resources.

According to allegations contained in the indictment, on Sept. 19, 2019, Pavon posted a video on his Instagram page showing Plata vandalizing property near the Schelbourne rest stop in White Pine County; property in McGill and Lund; and rock formations within the White River Narrows Archaeological District in the Basin and Range National Monument.

The indictment alleges that Pavon acted as a lookout while Plata spray-painted on rock formations that contained petroglyphs.

The case was announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada and Bureau of Land Management Nevada State Director Jon Raby. The defendants made their initial court appearance on March 6 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carla Baldwin in Reno.