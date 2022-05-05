Elko Mining Expo booths are filling up

ELKO – Elko Mining Expo is coming back in June in full fashion, after a limited event last year and no event the prior year because of COVID-19 mandates, and exhibit spaces for the 2022 event are filling up.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 9 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10.

“We are excited to bring this event to the Elko community again this year. We appreciate the commitment, support and enthusiasm of our exhibitors, sponsors and vendors in making the Elko Mining Expo happen,” said Elko Convention & Visitors Authority Executive Director Katie Neddenriep.

“Over 325 exhibitors are registered at the moment, and the only remaining booths are in the park,” she said, reporting that exhibits will be at Elko City Park this year, after a hiatus during the pandemic restrictions. "We’re working through a waiting list at this point.”

Booth registration ends May 27.

Displays will also be inside the Elko Convention Center, the conference center next door, the large-tent mining mall in the backlot and in the front, side and back outdoor areas.

Vendors hoping for a chance at a booth can send an email to MineExpo@elkCVA.com. Neddenriep said if they can’t obtain a booth this year they will be placed on the waiting list for next year’s event.

Visitors to the Expo will be welcome this year with no registration charge, unlike last year when there was a $30 per day admission fee to view exhibits inside the convention and conference centers and the mining mall.

Visitors also won’t be required to register, but Kimberlee Longley, reservations and catering coordinator for ECVA and lead coordinator for the Expo, recommends free registration so visitors can get the new app that features a map of the exhibits and exhibitor information.

Along with the many displays at the event, ECVA is planning an informational panel on the morning of June 9 at the Elko Convention Center, presented by Nevada Gold Mines. The panel will feature NGM representatives talking about how to do business with the company.

On the following day, there will be a session on mining careers that will be scheduled at a time when students can attend, and details are still to be worked out for both events.

Neddenriep said hiring for mining jobs is a big issue, and “we know that NGM is constantly recruiting.”

Both days of the Expo are open to everyone, but June 9 will be industry day and June 10 will be community day. Both days will offer the opportunity for networking and meeting suppliers.

“As always, there will be several food vendors scattered throughout the event,” said Neddenriep, whose last day at ECVA is the last day of the Expo. She announced plans to leave back in March.

“I’d especially like to recognize the team of professionals at the ECVA who are committed to presenting a great, safe event,” she said of the Expo, which began in 1985.

The traditional golf tournament will be held at Ruby View Golf Course on June 6 and 7 to kick off the Elko Mining Expo. She said ECVA just opened registration on May 4, “but we do expect it to be full by the end of the week. It’s a pretty popular piece of the week.”

Following the tournament there will be a golf awards social event on June 7 at the golf course, and the opening reception for the Expo is slated for June 8 at Ruby View Golf Course’s patio and clubhouse. Tickets are required for the reception.

Expo event information can be found online at exploreelko.com.

Outside the EVCA’s events but tied in with the Elko Mining Expo are a couple other activities. One of them is limited to members of the Nevada Mining Association; the other is a concert open to the public.

The association is hosting the 2022 NVMA Sporting Clay Shoot on June 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spring Creek Trap & Skeet. Registration is now open to members of the mining association.

They can register through their membership portal. Registration is $800 for a team of four, and that includes shells, lunch, prizes and a commemorative T-shirt. Sponsorships are also available. Questions can be emailed to miranda@nevadmining.org.

The Country Under the Stars Concert, sponsored by Sandvik Mining, Rock Solution and the Boys and Girls Club of Elko, will begin at 6:30 p.m. June 9 at the Elko County Fairgrounds, featuring singer Randy Houser and kicking off with a performance by Jagertown.

ECVA has a link on its Explore Elko website for tickets.

Neddenriep said ECVA is not keeping track of hotel and motel vacancies for the Expo week, but she has heard that some places are already filled. The ECVA and Elko Area Chamber of Commerce websites have lodging lists.

