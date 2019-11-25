Elko mom accused of child neglect

ELKO – An Elko woman is facing a felony child neglect charge after allegedly leaving her 6-year-old son in a hotel room and then driving with him in a vehicle while intoxicated.

Mary Beth Loy, 51, was booked on more than $100,000 bail Sunday after Elko Police Department officers were called to the Ledgestone Hotel on a report of a small child left unattended in a hotel room.

Witnesses directed the arriving officers to a vehicle leaving the parking lot.

Police said Loy admitted to leaving her son alone in the hotel room for 20 to 30 minutes. Officers determined Loy was under the influence of alcohol and could not operate a motor vehicle safely.

She was arrested for abuse, neglect or endangerment of a child; driving under the influence; and possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Police said the felony charge was due to Loy leaving a 6-year-old alone in the hotel room and driving her vehicle while intoxicated with the child in the car.

