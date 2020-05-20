Elko mom, baby missing for 5 days

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – A mother and her 10-month-old son have been missing for five days, and the Elko Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding them.

Police said Kammie Warner and her son Kasin were last seen and heard from on May 15, following a domestic violence incident with the child’s father.

Kammie was last known to be driving a recently purchased 2006 black Jeep Commander Sport with a temporary Nevada paper license plate of NX239770. She has recently been traveling between locations in Idaho and Nevada.

She has not contacted any family or friends since May 15, and left her cellphone with a relative on May 14 prior to traveling to Elko from Idaho.

Police said the child’s father has been cooperating and is also concerned for Kammie and Kasin’s welfare.

Anyone with information on Kammie and Kasin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Steve Spring at the Elko Police Department, 775-777-7327, or Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300, or call 911.

