Elko Motor Company staff donate to shelter

ELKO – Employees of Elko Motor Company recently presented a check for $858 to the Elko Animal Shelter, according to shelter Director Karen Walther. The employees were given the choice of where to donate the funds.
Human Resources Manager Daisy Nyberg said the sales team always puts in a couple bucks if they want to wear jeans to work. They put the money in an envelope and at the end of the year, the owner, Chuck Bierbach, matches the funds they have raised.
This is the second year in a row they have chosen the Elko Animal Shelter as one of their recipients.
“I gave them a quick tour and we took a quick picture with a couple of staff members," said Walther about the day the team dropped off the cash.
Inside Elko - Elko Animal Shelter:
Inside Elko - Elko Animal Shelter
Prepping for surgery
Shelter employees intubate this male dog before neutering surgery.
Get that tongue out of the way
The tongue is clamped to make way for the intubation tube and to keep it free from the airway during surgery.
Nails
Shelter employee Lori Stidham clips a patient's nails.
"It's just easier to do it when they are sedated."
Very relaxed
Before surgery cats and dogs are sedated so that employees can easily get them prepped for surgery.
Checking on a patient
Dr. Bill Wright checks on a patient who is having a difficult time coming out of anesthesia.
Teeth inspection
A shelter employee checks a dogs mouth to determine signs of age.
Breathe easy
The doctor and staff monitor the spay and neuter patients with extreme care.
Almost ready
Vet tech Alyssa Mangum and Dr. Bill Wright examine a dog just before moving him into surgery.
Time to go
No gurney necessary, this dog is hand carried into the surgery center.
Covering up
Dr. Wright covers his patient with a sterile, blue sheet.
Preparing to cut
Dr. Bill Wright chooses an instrument as he prepares to castrate a male dog.
Waking up
This kitten wakes up after surgery. Animals usually have an easier time with the spay or neuter surgery when they are fairly young.
What happened?
This big guy was feeling a bit out of sorts after being neutered.
Statistics
Cynthia Delaney
The cat has the time
The shelter appropriately uses a cat-shaped clock.
Donations
The shelter can always use donations.
Visiting an inmate
Animal shelter manager Karen Walther comforts an impounded animal.
"Everything we do is for the best welfare of the animal," she said.
Phone calls
Sadie Pope mans the phones on a busy Tuesday morning.
Missing
A bulletin board at the shelter lists numerous missing pets in the area.
Paperwork
Shelter manager Karen Walther and employee Vicky Cooper go through paperwork in the office.
Checking the computer
Vicky Cooper looks through the shelter's database to check on an animal.
Spare collars
A ceramic kitty watches over a basket of spare collars.
I need a home.
A scruffy dog wants to find a good home.
Elko Animal Shelter statistics
