Elko Motor Company staff donate to shelter

Elko Animal Shelter Director Karen Walther (center) poses with employees from the shelter and Elko Motor Company during a recent donation.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – Employees of Elko Motor Company recently presented a check for $858 to the Elko Animal Shelter, according to shelter Director Karen Walther. The employees were given the choice of where to donate the funds.

Human Resources Manager Daisy Nyberg said the sales team always puts in a couple bucks if they want to wear jeans to work. They put the money in an envelope and at the end of the year, the owner, Chuck Bierbach, matches the funds they have raised.

This is the second year in a row they have chosen the Elko Animal Shelter as one of their recipients.

“I gave them a quick tour and we took a quick picture with a couple of staff members," said Walther about the day the team dropped off the cash.

Inside Elko - Elko Animal Shelter:

