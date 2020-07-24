Elko moves to virus ‘red zone’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Elko city and county have been raised to the red zone for COVID-19 cases by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Elko County officials were notified of the change from the yellow zone Friday by the governor’s office.

Red zone indicates more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population in the past week, and a test positivity rate above 10%.

Las Vegas, Henderson and Paradise – all in Clark County – are also designated red zones, along with the state as a whole.

The White House Report includes recommendations of wearing a face mask in public, social distancing and limiting groups to 10 people.

“Elko County recommends citizens follow these guidelines along with staying home when sick, increase personal hygiene practices and separation from those that are ill,” stated the county. “Observance of COVID-19 recommendations is important to reducing the incidence of new cases. We are responsible as individuals and businesses to reduce the spread of the virus.”

Elko County has seen 76 new cases over the past week, with 11 new ones confirmed Friday. Seven of the new cases are in Elko and four in West Wendover. They range in age from under 10 to 60s.