Elko moves to virus ‘red zone’

ELKO – Elko city and county have been raised to the red zone for COVID-19 cases by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
Elko County officials were notified of the change from the yellow zone Friday by the governor’s office.
Red zone indicates more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population in the past week, and a test positivity rate above 10%.
Las Vegas, Henderson and Paradise – all in Clark County – are also designated red zones, along with the state as a whole.
The White House Report includes recommendations of wearing a face mask in public, social distancing and limiting groups to 10 people.
“Elko County recommends citizens follow these guidelines along with staying home when sick, increase personal hygiene practices and separation from those that are ill,” stated the county. “Observance of COVID-19 recommendations is important to reducing the incidence of new cases. We are responsible as individuals and businesses to reduce the spread of the virus.”
Elko County has seen 76 new cases over the past week, with 11 new ones confirmed Friday. Seven of the new cases are in Elko and four in West Wendover. They range in age from under 10 to 60s.
Of the current total of 384 cases, 100 remain active. Four patients are hospitalized and there have been two deaths.
Nevada’s statewide total of confirmed cases topped 40,000 on Friday, with 913 confirmed hospitalizations and 247 suspected hospitalizations. A total of 315 people statewide are in intensive care units.
Daily COVID-19 testing and contact tracing continues in Elko County. The County is adding additional contact tracing personnel to assist in the effort to stem the growth of cases.
RED ZONE RECOMMENDATIONS
- Wear a mask at all times outside the home and maintain physical distance
- Limit social gatherings to 10 people or fewer
- Do not go to bars, nightclubs, or gyms
- Use take out or eat outdoors socially distanced
- Protect anyone with serious medical conditions at home by social distancing at home and using high levels of personal hygiene, including handwashing and cleaning surfaces
- Reduce your public interactions and activities to 25% of your normal activity
